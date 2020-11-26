Greater Good Outreach brings Thanksgiving meals to community in need

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Greater Good Outreach is stepping in so the people anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal in Lexington homeless shelter won’t have to go without.

Founded by Holly Rouse, the group was able to put together Thanksgiving meals to give away for free from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Greater Good Outreach got the help of The Dragons Lair, a local electronics store, to serve as a base of operations for the day.

The group invites anyone to walk or drive up, let them know how many plates are needed and enjoy their meal with family.

The group has even been able to offer delivery for elderly people in Davidson County who cannot come to get their meals in person.

Greater Good Outreach spent the last week working hard getting donations to make this event possible.