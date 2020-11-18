Great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 17-foot great white shark that made headlines last month after being tagged off Canada has moved south and is now lingering off North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The Charlotte Observer reports OCEARCH, which tagged the shark on Oct. 2, posted data showing the 3,541-pound apex predator had popped up Sunday off Wilmington, then turned around and headed north to Buxton on Hatteras Island.

OCEARCH said the shark has spent the past two days off nearby Avon, with its latest satellite notification tracking at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday.

Tagged sharks show up on satellite only after their dorsal fin breaches the water surface for more than a few seconds.