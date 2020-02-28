Great-grandparents stopped at gunpoint after falsely identified as bank robbers

OAK PARK, Ill. — It was a normal day for two great-grandparents. That is, until police demanded they get out of their car at gunpoint, WLS reports.

For about 40 minutes, 86-year-old Ottis Dugar and his wife, 67-year-old Demitri, were detained in handcuffs.

Demitri, who is diabetic was driving to Denny’s with Ottis, a Korean War veteran, after they visited Oak Park Bank when police surrounded them.

“Yelling, ‘Get out of the car. Put your hands up.’ And when I’m having a bad knee, I cannot get out,” Demitri told WLS. “They asked me, ‘Who’s in the car?’ I said, ‘My husband.’ ‘What’s his name?’ I said, ‘It’s Ottis.’ ‘Does he have a gun in the car?’ I said, ‘No, we don’t have any guns.’ ‘Well if he’s got a gun in the car we’re going to shoot him.'”

While a witness at the scene said they were the robbers, they were released after a bank teller realized that police were holding the wrong people.

A sergeant at the scene apologized to the two, Ottis said.