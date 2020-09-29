GRAPHIC: Mother charged after 5-year-old daughter stabbed, killed in Chicago

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A Chicago mother is charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her 5-year-old daughter in the neck multiple times, killing her, police say.

Simone Austin, 27, is being held without bail after police say they found her 5-year-old daughter, Serenity Arrington, on Saturday bleeding from the neck and lying alone the sidewalk in front of her home.

At a bond hearing on Monday, prosecutors said Austin was at home the morning Serenity died with the little girl and her 8-year-old sister.

The sister was allegedly told to leave the room before Austin cut Serenity’s neck with a knife she had under a pillow. Her sister watched through the keyhole in the door.

Austin then laid Serenity out in front of the home and told the officers and fire personnel who arrived that she did it and was sorry, prosecutors say.

The sister screamed when she saw Austin stabbing Serenity.

The sister tried to pull Austin off Serenity by her hair, prosecutors say.

Her grandfather, who was also living in the same apartment, had gone out to get coffee, and the door was locked when he came back.

When he went to the kitchen door in the back and came into the apartment, the daughter told him “her mommy killed her little sister.”

“Keep that child in your thoughts and prayers because obviously this will be extremely difficult for the rest of her life,” said Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.