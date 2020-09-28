Grant program set up to help small business owners in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville is one of the last cities in the FOX8 viewing area to get federal funding to help small businesses.

Like other cities, unemployment is up, and business owners are losing big bucks.

In an effort to support small businesses, officials in Thomasville have created a series of grants.

FOX8’s Jemeisha Lyde has an update on who has signed up for these grants.

Since they were announced on Friday, ten people have applied, but those numbers are expected to go. If you don’t act fast the money could run out.

Business is quiet at APEX at Jackson Chiropractic these days.

“We dropped down to Almost 60 visits a week, so that’s almost half dropped,” siad Tony Veizzini, a chiropractor.

Veizzini is no longer adjusting patients, but he’s adjusting how he does business to keep the doors open.

“A lot of folks wanted to stay home and thought ‘let’s decrease our exposure,'” he said.

That’s where the CARES ACT grant will help.

“We knew there was a need. It was just a matter of getting our process in order so that we could make the grants available to people,” said Michael Brandt, the assistant city manager.

Thousands of dollars are available in three ways:

a general support grant for businesses shut down for COVID or forced to have limited hours.

help for childcare and remote learning facilities that had to make major adjustments to operations because of government actions.

help for owners closed or very limited to business since march – like bars and health clubs

“I was kind of looking over it and say, “Hey, that would be something cool for us to take advantage of,” Veizzini said.

It will take some time before operations are back to normal. In the meantime, Veizzini is making the best of it.

“Obviously, we changed a lot of the way we did things here for safety purposes. We slowly started to see the growth,” he said.

Once you apply, it should only take a few days for the grant to be processed.

Approval may take up to two weeks.