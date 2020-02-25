Grandson of racing legend Richard Petty donates hair to benefit ‘Children with Hair Loss’

WATCH LIVE: Thad Moffitt, the grandson of racing legend Richard Petty, is cutting off his flowing red locks to benefit disadvantaged kids.

The Petty family has a long tradition of creating hair-raising moments on the track, but now the newest racing star in the Petty galaxy is creating some hair-cutting moments, and for a good cause.

Thad Moffitt, who now competes on the ARCA circuit, and is the grandson of racing legend Richard Petty, is cutting off his flowing red locks to benefit disadvantaged kids.



“The whole thing came about last summer while Grandpa and I were signing autographs. A young fan told me that my hair is so beautiful that I should donate some of it to charity,” said Moffitt.

His hair will be donated to “Children with Hair Loss”, a nonprofit organization that provides free human hair replacements to children and young adults facing medically-related hair loss.



The hair-cutting ceremony will be held in the Fab Shop at Victory Junction, a camp serving children with serious medical conditions and chronic illnesses, which was created in honor of another Petty grandson, the late Adam Petty. Kaylin Allison, a six-time Victory Junction camper, will be Thad’s barber for the event.

Thad Moffitt made his ARCA Racing Series debut in April 2017, and has just signed to drive for the DGR-Crosley team for the season-opening race at Daytona on Feb. 8.