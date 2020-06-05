Grandmother wielding baseball bat confronts protesters marching through neighborhood

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A grandmother picked up a baseball bat and went out to confront protesters marching in East Grand Rapids.

WOOD reports 75-year-old Karla Anderson said she was trying to defend her neighborhood.

“I just simply stated, you know, ‘You’re not going to burn down East,’” Anderson told WOOD.

Wednesday afternoon, the peaceful protesters marched down Wealthy Street in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At about 8:15 p.m., Anderson and the protests came face-to-face as the woman stood in the middle of the road wielding the bat.

A protestor told others to leave her alone as one tried to take the weapon away from her. Other protesters tried to separate her from the crowd.

The whole confrontation too less than a minute. No one was hurt.

At the side of the road, protesters continued talking with Anderson.

She asked, “Do you live here?” and a protestor answered, “Yes, born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan.”

Anderson then asked if they were from specifically East Grand Rapids. That’s when a man told protesters to leave the private property.

Chief Mark Herald of the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety told WOOD in a statement:

“Today, a member of the media forward the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety a video of an elderly women standing in the street holding a bat during the march that occurred last night in East Grand Rapids. Our officers were unaware of the situation. We have reviewed the video and at this time have no victims. If anyone has information pertaining to his incident, please contact the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety at 949-7010.”