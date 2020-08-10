Grandfather speaks about death of grandson while at work in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A grandfather spoke about losing his 23-year-old grandson, who died at work in Winston-Salem when he was hit by a driver.

On Thursday, Austin Arrington stood on Old Walkertown Road trying to slow down traffic as his co-workers repaired a utility line.

He died hours later after being hit.

“It knocked him 105 feet, and it knocked him out of his boots that he was tied and strapped into,” said Rick Arrington, Austin’s grandfather.

“Your heart feels like there’s a ton of weight on it and it won’t stop it from beating,” Rick said. “It was negligence and sheer ignorance with no compassion to other people to do what was done.”

Rick is using his loss to push for changes to work zone laws, hoping penalties will be stiffer for people who ignore the laws.

“We hope that some good can come out of this,” he said.

Austin’s funeral was held Sunday, and he was buried in his family’s cemetery.