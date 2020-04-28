Graham woman arrested after 2-hour standoff, holding another woman hostage at gunpoint, deputies say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham woman was arrested after allegedly holding another woman hostage at gunpoint, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:48 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a reported hostage situation on the 5200 block of Keen Drive.

At the scene, deputies say they learned Justine Laurel Shook, 35, of Graham, was holding a woman at gunpoint.

The sheriff’s office believes the situation began with a domestic dispute involving a man at the home. All three of the people involved live at the address.

Shook allegedly pointed a handgun at the man who then left the home.

A sheriff’s office negotiator spoke with Shook by telephone. While they were speaking, the victim was able to escape.

The victim, who deputies say was assaulted by Shook, was treated by EMS on scene

After a two-hour standoff, Shook came out and was taken into custody.

Shook was charged with felony first-degree kidnapping, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor communicating threats.

She received a $150,000 bond.