Graham woman accused of firing shots into home after social media dispute, deputies say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A woman fired shots into a home in Graham on Thursday after a dispute over social media, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call on Scott Place in Haw River. The caller reported that someone had fired multiple rounds into their home and fled. There were no injuries.

Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) along with the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) began investigating.

Investigators discovered the shooting happened over a dispute between a mutual friend of the victim and the shooter. The dispute escalated over social media to the point of violence.

After discovering evidence and interviews with witnesses, investigators determined the suspect was Tajah Renee Bailey, 20, of Graham.

She was arrested at her home Friday morning at 3 a.m.

She is charged with one count felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count felony discharge a firearm into an occupied structure and one count misdemeanor injury to real property.

She is under a $50,000 secured bond.

If anyone has information about this case, contact Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.