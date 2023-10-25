BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A bus driver was arrested on Tuesday by Graham police and charged with assaulting a child, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

BPD detectives are investigating a report of an assault that occurred on a school bus earlier this month.

The bus driver, Aofford Carmichael, 74, of Graham, was charged with assault on a child under twelve.

The family of the 10-year-old victim reported the incident to the BPD on Oct. 9.

During the afternoon route on Oct. 6, Carmichael stopped the Alamance-Burlington Schools bus and hit the student on the hand/arm area, police say.

Carmichael was taken into custody by the Graham Police Department on Tuesday.

He received a bond of $5,000.

The BPD is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.