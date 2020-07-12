Graham mayor cancels State of Emergency

GRAHAM, N.C. — The city of Graham has terminated its State of Emergency order.

Graham Mayor Jerry Peterman originally declared the State of Emergency on Friday.

The cancellation of the order comes a day after hundreds of people marched from Hardin Street in Burlington to Court Square in Graham.

Counter-protesters gathered at the square to protest a Confederate statue that sits in front of the historic courthouse.

The statue has been the source of controversy over the past couple of weeks.

One organizer was arrested for crossing a police barrier.