Graham man facing multiple felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

GRAHAM, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Graham man on Friday who is now facing multiple sexual exploitation of a minor charges, according to a Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Friday, members of the ACSO Special Victims Unit, with help from the Department of Homeland Security, served a search warrant at a home on Chippenham Court in Graham.

The search warrant was served following an investigation and information received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material from the home.

Investigators found child sexual abuse material on electronic devices.

Donald Kenneth Ball, 49, of Graham, was charged, arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

He faces three counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is under a 100,00 secured bond.

The case is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.