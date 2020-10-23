Graham man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham man is facing a child sex offense charge, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Evan Scott McCoy, 29, is charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and failure to report new/change online identifier as a sex offender.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office searched a home on Monroe Holt Road as part of an ongoing investigation where someone had disseminated child sexual abuse material from the residence, according to the release.

McCoy was identified as the suspect and arrested.

He is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible.