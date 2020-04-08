Watch Now
Graham man charged with child sex crimes, rape

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham man was arrested more than 20 years after alleged child sex offenses, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

In October, the victim, now an adult, gave information to Special Victims Unit investigators about the alleged sex crimes.

Investigators also inverviewed witnesses, as well as the suspect, Phillip Odell Binkley, 63, of Graham.

Binkley is charged with three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, two counts of felony first-degree sex offense with a child and one count of felony first-degree rape.

The crimes reportedly took place from April 1992 to April 1999.

Binkley received a $75,000 bond.

