Graham man charged with breaking and entering, rape, kidnapping

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham man has been charged with breaking and entering, rape and kidnapping, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday at 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to a request of ‘check well-being’ at an address in northern Alamance County. On arrival, deputies met with the female resident and family members.

The victim stated that an acquaintance, 47-year-old Tony Lee Woodlief, broke into her home, held against her will and sexually assaulted her.

As the investigation continued, deputies learned that Woodlief was possibly in Caswell County. He was taken into custody in Caswell County, with assistance from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

Woodlief has been charged with felony first-degree kidnapping, felony first-degree forcible rape and felony first-degree breaking and entering. He received no bond.