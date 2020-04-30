Watch Now
Graham man arrested more than 7 years after alleged kidnapping, rape

Michael Anthony Abernathy

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham man was arrested about eight years after an alleged sexual assault, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 4, 2019, deputies learned of an alleged series of sexual assaults from May 1, 2012, to June 30, 2012, on the 100 block of Dixon Road in Graham.

Michael Anthony Abernathy, 43, of Graham, was identified as a suspect.

On Wednesday, members of the Special Victims Unit searched Abernathy’s home.

He was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. He received a $50,000 secured bond.

He’s charged with felony first-degree kidnapping, felony second-degree rape and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.

