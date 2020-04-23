Graham man accused of taking indecent liberties with 2 children

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man was arrested after he was accused of taking indecent liberties with children, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 15, 2019, deputies learned of an alleged sexual assault on a child.

Investigators identified two child victims and identified Steven Lee Cox, of Graham, as a suspect.

On Monday, the Special Victims Unit charged Cox, 67, with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken to Alamance County Jail and received a $25,000 unsecured bond.

Deputies continue to investigate and say additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.