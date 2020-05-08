Graham man accused of firing gun during argument over money

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at the ground near another man during an argument over money, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the 4300 block of Wildlife Lane in Graham.

At the scene, deputies spoke with the victim who said that he was arguing with Randolph Wright Heritage, 60, of Graham, who the victim said owed him money.

The victim and witness told deputies that Heritage drew a firearm and shot once into the ground near the victim. The gunshot did not hit the victim.

Investigators determined Heritage is a convicted felon. They found the firearm and a spent shell casing, as well as 16 more rounds of ammunition.

Heritage was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.