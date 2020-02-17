Watch Now
Graham electrician charged after engagement, wedding rings go missing from home he serviced, deputies say

James Glenn Jones

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham man was charged with one count of felony larceny after a couple’s engagement and wedding rings went missing from their home, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

James Glenn Jones, 35, of Graham, is under a $20,000 secured bond.

On Nov. 25, deputies in Alamance County got a report of a stolen engagement ring and wedding ring. The rings were valued at around $10,000 and had not been seen since Nov. 22.

Investigators determined that the Graham home had not been broken into.

During the investigation, authorities identified Jones as a suspect. He was an electrician who had serviced the home on Nov. 22.

Investigators discovered that Jones sold the rings in Chapel Hill.

When they tried to recover the rings, authorities learned they had already been recycled.

A warrant was then obtained and served on Jones.

