Graham city council member cleared of corruption allegations by SBI, district attorney

GRAHAM, N.C. — The State Bureau of Investigation has cleared a Graham council member of corruption allegations, according to Graham police.

In December 2019, Graham police asked the SBI to investigate potential allegations that Lee Kimrey, a sitting city council member, had abused his power.

Kimrey was accused of having the city clear a residential lot owned by his construction company.

Graham police say the investigation has been completed. The district attorney found that there was insufficient evidence to support criminal prosecution.