Governor Cooper tours Greensboro vaccine site, pushes to get minority communities vaccinated

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County is leading the state when it comes to vaccinating African Americans. Gov. Roy Cooper toured a community vaccination site Thursday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, one of Greensboro’s largest Black churches.

Cooper told FOX8 he would love to see higher numbers statewide and to reach herd immunity, we need to have more clinics in Black and brown communities. Clinics, like the one recently opened at NC A&T State University.

“It was simple. It was kind of painless,” said Sabrenia Harris, who got her first dose of the vaccine at NC A&T Thursday morning.

“I feel fine. I don’t feel anything in terms of awkward, I feel fine,” said Carolyn Irving, who also got the shot.

Getting vaccines out to minority communities in east Greensboro and information to those who are hesitant about the shot.

“I wanted to wait and see how everyone else reacted to it first,” Harris said.

Irving lost her cousin this week to COVID-19. Any doubts she had about the vaccine disappeared after seeing her loved one suffer from the virus.

“COVID has been rampant in my family and I feel like I need to do something to hopefully safeguard me,” Irving said.

Irving told FOX8 she was worried about getting a spot for a shot after hearing about the long lines and people who weren’t able to get appointments until NC A&T State University opened its own clinic — the first UNC System school and an HBCU to do so in North Carolina.

“It was important for NC A&T to step out. Be the leader and make it available for our employees, our students and the community. The east Greensboro community,” said Melody C. Pierce, who serves as Vice-Chancellor of Student Affairs at NC A&T.

Irving’s message to Black and brown communities who are hesitant is to get the shot, as state and local officials work to get the vaccine out to those who need it most.

“The last few weeks there’s been a significant increase in communities of color receiving the vaccine. To continue striving for that equity, because it’s the right thing to do and it will help us turn the corner for this pandemic,” Cooper said.

Cooper told FOX8 he and his staff have been in contact with churches, community groups and the Biden administration to get more vaccine out across the state.