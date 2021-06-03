Governor Cooper proclaims June as Pride Month.

Pride Month commemorates the riots held 52 years ago at the Stonewall Inn on June 28, an event often recognized as the birth of the modern LGBTQ+ movement.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Roy Cooper has proclaimed June as Pride Month in North Carolina, to honor the state’s LGBTQ+ community and their fight to create a welcoming community for all North Carolinians.

“The world now knows the progress North Carolina has made in becoming a safer and more inclusive place for our LGTBQ+ community,” Governor Cooper said. “But there’s more work to be done, and this month is an opportunity to renew our commitment to fight for equality.”

Price Month is traditionally celebrated in June to commemorate the Stonewall Riots of 1969.

Approximately four percent of North Carolinians are LGBTQ+.

Read his full pride month proclamation.

Greensboro has consistently been ranked as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly cities in North Carolina over the past several years, losing the top spot in 2020 to Chapel Hill.