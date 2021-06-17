NC Gov. Cooper discusses Your Shot at A Million vaccine cash drawing in Davidson County

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper visited the Davidson County Health Department vaccine clinic today to see more people get their COVID-19 vaccines and discuss the Your Shot at a Million Summer Cash and College Tuition drawings.

“We need more people vaccinated to fully put this pandemic behind us, so we’re pulling out all the stops,” Governor Cooper said. “Getting your shot is a win-win situation. Even if you don’t get the cash prize or scholarship, you’ll still protect yourself and your loved ones from a deadly virus.”

‘Your Shot at a Million’ was announced last Thursday. North Carolina will be holding four $1 million cash drawings this summer, beginning on June 23 and running every two weeks through August 4.

North Carolina has distributed over 8.6 million doses of the vaccine. 55% of adults are at least partially vaccinated.

Visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish) to find the latest information on vaccine distribution in North Carolina. The state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline number is 888-675-4567. People can find nearby vaccine providers using NCDHHS’ online tool, Find a Vaccine Location.