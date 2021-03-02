Gov. Roy Cooper to get vaccinated as Group 3 opens to elected officials, among others

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper will receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday as state leaders opened vaccinations to the rest of Group 3 individuals which include elected officials, among others.

The news was announced by the governor’s office in a press release.

On Tuesday, Cooper opened Group 3 vaccinations to all essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Workers in critical manufacturing, grocery store employees, farmworkers, college and university support staff, restaurant employees, firefighters and EMS, and law enforcement are among some groups that will be eligible to get their shot starting March 3.

Who is all included in Group 3?

North Carolina divided Group 3 into two phases, beginning with childcare workers and educators on Feb. 24.

“The state and our providers continue to work extremely hard to get people vaccinated in a way that’s fast and fair,” said Gov. Cooper. “The third vaccine and improving vaccine supply will help us get more people vaccinated more quickly. Our essential frontline workers have remained on the job throughout this pandemic and I am grateful for their work.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine comes as the federal government has also increased vaccine in North Carolina beyond the state’s allocation.

A new federally-supported site will open in Greensboro next week, and Walgreens is providing vaccine through the federal pharmacy program. The vaccination site will remain open for eight weeks and is expected to vaccinate 3,000 people a day with options for drive-thru service in the parking lot and walk-in service.

“This federally supported vaccine center will help North Carolina get more shots in arms and assist us in reaching more underserved communities,” said Cooper.

North Carolina is set to receive more than 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. However, next week the state will receive no doses of that vaccine, according to state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

On March 24, North Carolina those a part of Group 4 will be able to get their vaccine shot.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Group 4 is composed of adults 16-64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness. People experiencing homelessness, and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated are included.

This population includes anyone with conditions that have been identified by the CDC as increasing risk for severe COVID-19 illness:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Cystic fibrosis

Dementia or other neurologic condition

Diabetes type 1 or 2

Down Syndrome

A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant

Liver disease, including hepatitis

Pulmonary fibrosis

Overweight or obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia

Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)