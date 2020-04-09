Gov. Roy Cooper signs executive order limiting number of shoppers in stores

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced he has signed an executive order that, among other things, limits the number of shoppers inside stores.

Effective Monday at 5 p.m., stores may not have a number of people inside at one time that is more than 20 percent of the stated fire capacity or five people for every 1,000 square feet.

Stores must also mark 6 feet of distance at places where people need to gather, like checkout lines, and they must perform frequent environmental cleaning and routine disinfection.

The order also encourages stores to make hand sanitizer accessible, set shopping times for seniors and at-risk people, use shields at checkout, and mark aisles as one-way to limit traffic.

The second part of the order includes mandatory protective measures for nursing homes that had previously been recommended as guidance. It prevents dining and group activities in common spaces. It requires face masks for employees.

It also requires these nursing homes to screen employees and residents for symptoms of sickness.

The third part of the order requires additional measures that will get more unemployment claims processed faster. The order makes it easier for employers to file a batch of claims on behalf of their employees.