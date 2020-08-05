Gov. Roy Cooper says NC will stay in Phase 2 for five more weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper said North Carolina will stay in Phase 2 during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 for five weeks.

The NC mask mandate remains in effect as well.

Under Phase 2:

Gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors

Retail stores that cleaning and social distancing are open at 50% capacity

Salons are open at 50% capacity

Working from home is encouraged

Bars and nightclubs are closed

Gyms are closed

Movie theaters are closed

Bowling alleys are closed

Indoor music venues and skating rinks are closed

Museums are closed

Arenas and stadiums are closed

Pools are open with restrictions

Long-term care visitation is not allowed

In North Carolina, about 1,167 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported that 5,531 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,515 are in use. 5,263 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,873,668 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 9% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 129,288, and 2,050 people have died.

As of Monday, Aug. 3, there have been 105,093 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 50% of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in NC were reported in July.

1,954 additional cases were reported by the NCDHHS on Friday July 31, which brought the total statewide to 122,148.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.