Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have stopped $300 boost to unemployment benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Gov. Roy Cooper (D) vetoed a bill that would have ended the additional $300 in unemployment insurance provided by the federal government.

Senate Bill 116 would withdraw North Carolina from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation agreement. It would end the additional $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit 30 days after becoming law.

Cooper vetoed that bill on Friday and released the following statement:

“Unemployment is declining with more people getting vaccinated and into the workforce as North Carolina has strengthened work search requirements for those receiving benefits. The federal help that this bill cuts off will only last a few more weeks and it supplements North Carolina’s state benefits, which are among the stingiest in the country. Prematurely stopping these benefits hurts our state by sending back money that could be injected into our economy with people using it for things like food and rent. I support strong efforts to make more quality childcare available and to provide businesses with funds for hiring bonuses and the bill falls short on both of these.”

The bill would also forgive taxes on the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits people received last year. The federal government has already done the same.

Republican lawmakers in the state House of Representatives moved to end the additional $300 in unemployment insurance back in June.