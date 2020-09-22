Gov. Cooper: Venues like BofA Stadium and Spectrum Center can reopen Oct. 2 with limited capacity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced the next phase in re-opening up the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Large outdoor venues that can hold over 10,000 seats, such as Bank of America Stadium, will be able to open at seven-percent capacity.

Phase 2 expires on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, which is the intended target date to move into Phase 3. Additional safety measures will be put in place and required at said venues.

”With more things open and people moving around more, we need everyone to stay vigilant about wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart, and washing their hands often,” said Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “Our progress is fragile and will take our continued hard to work to protect it.”

Additionally, a mortgage, utility, and rent relief program will be extended in the state.

Cooper also announced that additional loans will be made available for bars, nightclubs, cocktail lounges, museums, and other outlets.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy – powering our local communities and giving back in so many ways. They deserve our support, and this new initiative can help them weather this tough time,” Cooper said.

