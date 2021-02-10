Gov. Cooper to provide another COVID-19 update as NC nears Group 3 vaccine rollout plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper could announce a timeline for Group 3 of the vaccine rollout Wednesday afternoon during a North Carolina COVID-19 update.

Starting this week, Governor Roy Cooper says North Carolina will receive an increase in the number of vaccines from the federal government, but the state is not yet ready to roll out phase three of vaccinations, which includes teachers and police officers.

“We have a lot of essential workers that are very important. Right now, the team is working to determine what dates we can move into essential workers and how we do that,” Cooper said.

North Carolina has now vaccinated about half of the state’s 65 and older population.

Doctor Mandy Cohen shared that information Tuesday afternoon, but Governor Roy Cooper says there are still thousands of seniors waiting for the vaccine.

Cooper said Tuesday that the state would announce plans for Phase 3 by the end of this week.

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry Governor Cooper’s update Wednesday at 2 p.m. live on air and online.