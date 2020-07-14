Gov. Cooper to make announcement on K-12 public schools Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper will make an announcement Tuesday concerning the next steps for schools and the state amid the pandemic.

The announcement will be part of a press briefing that is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. The briefing will be streamed on myfox8.com and the FOX8 Facebook page.

Cooper was originally supposed to make an announcement concerning reopening schools on July 1.

Along with the reopening of schools, Cooper said he would also announce what is next for the state as Phase 2 of his reopening plan is slated to expire July 17.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday that hospitals still have capacity to take in more COVID-19 patients but she is concerned about the Charlotte area.

But Cohen said the trajectory of cases is not moving in the right direction.

Related stories

Guilford County Schools officials say they need more funding to get students back to school safely

Guilford County Schools offers virtual learning, some parents share relief

Alamance-Burlington School System stocks up on PPE as NC schools wait to hear guidance from governor

North Carolina to continue working toward getting students back in the classroom