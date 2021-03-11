Gov. Cooper signs school reopening bill into law

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has signed the school reopening bill into law.

“Getting students back into the classroom safely is a shared priority, and this agreement will move more students to in-person instruction while retaining the ability to respond to local emergencies,” Cooper said in a statement.

The measure directs elementary schools to provide full-time classroom instruction to all students and gives that option to districts for their middle and high schools.

The state House voted unanimously on Thursday for the measure, which came about through negotiations between legislative Republicans and Cooper.

The Senate already passed it Wednesday.

The bill untangles a stalemate surrounding a previous school-reopening measure that Cooper vetoed almost two weeks ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.