Gov. Cooper signs Executive Order preventing evictions for people who can’t afford rent

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has announced a new executive order preventing evictions for people who cannot pay their rent.

“Two weeks ago, we started our NC HOPE initiative. This provides renters who are at 80 percent or less of the median income of a county with up to six months back rent and utility payments. The money is paid directly to landlords and utility providers. It ensures renters can stay in their homes with the lights on. As I saw the more than 23,000 applications we received in 14 days, I thought about how each one represents a family on the edge having to make hard choices,” Cooper said.

“I also thought about how many families still face eviction. Some are able to seek protection under the current CDC moratorium preventing evictions for certain people, but there is a lot of confusion with landlords, tenants and the courts.

“Therefore, today, I have signed a new Executive Order to prevent evictions in North Carolina for people who can’t afford the rent.”

Roughly 300,000-400,000 households across North Carolina are currently unable to pay rent.

“Without today’s action, almost a quarter of a million eviction filings could be submitted by January 2021,” Cooper said.

You can read the full order below:

