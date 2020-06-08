Gov. Cooper set to receive COVID-19 test Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A spokesperson for Gov. Roy Cooper’s office confirmed to CBS 17 that the governor will receive a COVID-19 test Tuesday.

There was no background information provided on why the governor has chosen now to get a test.

A total of 520,113 tests have been completed and the state has 36,484 lab-confirmed cases.

Cooper says he is working with education and health officials across the state on plans to reopen schools in the fall.

“We very much want school buildings open. But we won’t be reckless with such an important decision,” the governor said in a tweet.

As the academic year in the state nears end, Cooper says there has been a push to develop plans for reopening.

Cooper says closing schools was a tough call, saying that schools are “vital to learning, physical fitness and social interaction. For many students, it’s a place for healthy meals, safe environments, stability & routine.”

The state has not yet released guidance on school reopening plans.