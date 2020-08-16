Gov. Cooper sends condolences to President Trump after loss of younger brother

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper offered his condolences and prayers to President Donald Trump after the death of his younger brother Saturday.

Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 71.

“My condolences to President Trump on the loss of his brother. My prayers are with him and his family,” Cooper said in a tweet.

The president visited his brother at a New York City hospital on Friday after White House officials said he had become seriously ill. Officials did not immediately release a cause of death.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Donald Trump said in a statement. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”