Gov. Cooper says Trump’s coronavirus strategy is ‘nonexistent’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Governor Roy Cooper believes President Donald Trump does not have a clear plan to address the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Cooper described his efforts to ensure the Republican National Convention was held safely and explained why he supports former Vice President Joe Biden.

Cooper is running for reelection against Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and criticized him for not taking safety precautions and wearing masks at political events.

Cooper said he doesn’t plan to resume in-person campaign events between now and the November general election.

Forest declined an interview request, and his campaign dismissed concerns about safety at his events.