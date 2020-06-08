Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Houston to hold 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd’s casket
Watch Now
FOX8 Evening News

Gov. Cooper says he’s pushing for schools to reopen in the fall

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper says he is working with education and health officials across the state on plans to reopen schools in the fall.

“We very much want school buildings open. But we won’t be reckless with such an important decision,” the governor said in a tweet.

As the academic year in the state nears end, Cooper says there has been a push to develop plans for reopening.

Cooper says closing schools was a tough call, saying that schools are “vital to learning, physical fitness and social interaction. For many students, it’s a place for healthy meals, safe environments, stability & routine.”

The state has not yet released guidance on school reopening plans.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter