Gov. Cooper: ‘Refusal to wear a mask is selfish’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In his first public briefing in nearly a week, Gov. Roy Cooper had choice words for those who refuse to wear a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper thanked major retailers for requiring face coverings for customers.

“Shows the public retailers truly care about customers,” Cooper said.

Walmart, Home Depot, and Best Buy are among the retailers requiring masks.

“For those who continue to defy basic decency and common sense because they refuse to wear a mask – either wear one or don’t go in the store.

“Refusal to wear a mask is selfish,” Cooper said.

The governor went on to say wearing a mask is the easiest way to boost the economy.

The last time Cooper spoke publicly about the pandemic, he announced that public schools could reopen with a combination of in-person and virtual learning.

He also extended Phase Two of the state’s reopening by at least three weeks.

As of Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina has 102,861 lab-confirmed cases from 1.4 million completed tests.

There are currently more people hospitalized in connection with the virus than any other time during the pandemic.