Gov. Cooper pardons Durham man wrongfully convicted of murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has pardoned a Durham man who was released from prison in 2016 after his double-murder conviction was overturned.

Darryl Howard had spent more than 20 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. A judge overturned his conviction in 2016.

Cooper’s office says Howard’s pardon application was thoroughly reviewed and the pardon makes him eligible to file a claim under a North Carolina law that allows compensation to persons wrongly convicted of felonies.

“It is important to continue our efforts to reform the justice system and to acknowledge wrongful convictions,” said Cooper. “After carefully reviewing Darryl Anthony Howard’s case, I am granting him this Pardon of Innocence.”

Howard was accused of strangling Doris Washington and her daughter Nishonda back in 1995.

His attorneys argued the prosecutor at the time withheld evidence that pointed to other suspects. Attorney also said new DNA evidence pointed to another suspect.