Gov. Cooper announces Phase 2 will be in effect Friday; restaurants, other businesses allowed to reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that North Carolina will enter Phase 2 of reopening on Friday “in a more cautious way.”

Read the full Executive Order for Phase 2.

Restaurants, bars, salons and other businesses that had to close their doors to the public have been preparing to reopen in anticipation of transition to Phase 2.

The state-wide stay-at-home order went into effect on March 30. It was initially to be in effect for 30 days, but was extended until May 8, at which point the state entered Phase 1.

The following changes were outlined by the governor’s office for Phase 2:

Some businesses & places will remain closed in Phase 2 including: bars; night clubs; gyms and indoor fitness facilities; indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys; and public playgrounds. This is because the spread of COVID-19 can be significant there.

The mass gathering limits in Phase 2 will be no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors. This applies to event venues; conference centers; stadiums and sports arenas; amphitheaters; and groups at parks or beaches.

Teleworking is still highly encouraged.

Certain businesses will be open at limited capacity with other requirements. Restaurants can re-open for dine-in customers at mostly a 50% capacity, with distancing and cleaning requirements.

Personal care businesses like salons and barbers can also re-open at 50% capacity. These businesses will have face covering and cleaning requirements while also reducing the number of people in the waiting areas.

Swimming pools will be able to open at 50% capacity, and overnight & day camps can open with safety rules. Childcare facilities remain open and are now able to enroll all children. I want to thank our childcare centers that have been open and providing this critical service.

As with previous Orders, these restrictions are a floor. Local governments may enact more strict rules if health officials and local leaders believe it’s in the best interest of their communities.

On Tuesday, specific guidance for restaurants was released for when Phase 2 goes into effect. You can read that guidance by clicking here.

On Wednesday, North Carolina surpassed 20,000 coronavirus cases.