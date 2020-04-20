Gov. Cooper announces new P-EBT program to help feed children out of school because of coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced the state has been approved for a new federal program to help feed more than 800,000 children while schools are closed.

The program is called the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT.

Families whose children are eligible for free and reduced school lunches will receive $250 per child, spread out over two installments.

That money can be spent on food at most major grocery stores.

Families do not need to apply. Eligible families who already receive food assistance will see more money added to their EBT cards.

Families who are eligible but not already enrolled will get a card in the mail in the next few weeks along with a letter explaining how to activate it.