(The Hill) — Trump-supporting Republicans are less likely than voters who support other GOP presidential candidates to favor political compromise on issues, according to a Pew Research Center poll published Thursday.

About 63 percent of former President Trump’s supporters want their candidate to focus on pushing for GOP policy in office rather than working with Democrats, more than supporters for any other GOP primary candidate.

Republican voters are split overall, with exactly half of respondents emphasizing compromise.

Among other GOP candidates, supporters of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley support compromise the most, with 72 percent of respondents saying they want the GOP candidate to work across the aisle. Just more than half of supporters for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) back compromise over partisanship, the poll found.

Trump’s support makes up a significantly larger proportion of GOP voters than support for other candidates because he holds a wide lead in national primary polls. Trump holds a 51-point lead over DeSantis and Haley, who are about tied at 11 percent support, according to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ primary polling average.

Two-thirds of GOP voters polled in the Pew survey said they believe the primary won’t be close. Just more than half, 56 percent, of respondents said they find the campaign dull.

The poll comes just a month before the Iowa caucuses, the first vote of the presidential primary season. Trump holds a smaller, but still significant, lead over rivals in the Hawkeye State, according to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ primary polling average.

Trump takes about 50 percent support in Iowa, while DeSantis and Haley trail with 19 and 17 percent support, respectively.

The Pew poll surveyed about 5,200 people between late November and early December, with a margin of error of 1.8 percentage points.