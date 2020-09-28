Google removes 16 apps infected with malware

A close up of the hands of a young woman using a mobile phone

Google has removed 16 apps from the Play Store after discovering they had been infected with Joker malware, Forbes reports.

People who want to protect their personal information from the malware should delete the same 16 apps Google removed:

All Good PDF Scanner

Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

Unique Keyboard – Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons

Tangram App Lock

Direct Messenger

Private SMS

One Sentence Translator – Multifunctional Translator

Style Photo Collage

Meticulous Scanner

Desire Translate

Talent Photo Editor – Blur focus

Care Message

Part Message

Paper Doc Scanner

Blue Scanner

Hummingbird PDF Converter – Photo to PDF

Joker malware can subscribe a victim to paid services without their consent by identifying the victim’s location and phone numbers.

It then uses that information and subscribes to available premium services near the victim.

If a service sends a verification code in a text message for the subscription, the malware can hide the message and insert the confirmation code to activate the service.

Victims of the malware can be removed from unwanted services by identifying the charges on their bank account and canceling the subscription manually.