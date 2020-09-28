Google removes 16 apps infected with malware

Google has removed 16 apps from the Play Store after discovering they had been infected with Joker malware, Forbes reports.
People who want to protect their personal information from the malware should delete the same 16 apps Google removed:
- All Good PDF Scanner
- Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message
- Unique Keyboard – Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons
- Tangram App Lock
- Direct Messenger
- Private SMS
- One Sentence Translator – Multifunctional Translator
- Style Photo Collage
- Meticulous Scanner
- Desire Translate
- Talent Photo Editor – Blur focus
- Care Message
- Part Message
- Paper Doc Scanner
- Blue Scanner
- Hummingbird PDF Converter – Photo to PDF
Joker malware can subscribe a victim to paid services without their consent by identifying the victim’s location and phone numbers.
It then uses that information and subscribes to available premium services near the victim.
If a service sends a verification code in a text message for the subscription, the malware can hide the message and insert the confirmation code to activate the service.
Victims of the malware can be removed from unwanted services by identifying the charges on their bank account and canceling the subscription manually.