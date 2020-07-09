Goodwill Industries receives multi-million-dollar PPP loan

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Triad received a multi-million-dollar loan from the Payroll Protection Program to help get people back to work.

“We’re hiring currently and part of the reason we’re hiring is because of this loan. We’re hiring for about 60 positions,” said Joe Scott, Triad Goodwill spokesperson.

Goodwill Industries in Greensboro received a PPP loan for more than $2 million.

“It’s critical to our operations and allowed us to continue doing what we were doing to help people here in our community,” Scott said.

Like so many other businesses, Goodwill was forced to shut down at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everything was sort of happening in phases. It was very rapid fire. We weren’t sure what was happening,” Scott said.

Dozens of employees were furloughed or laid off with an uncertain future. But as soon as the organization received government funds to re-open its doors, they were able to put people back to work. Scott says hundreds of people throughout the Triad showed up for help.

“Getting help applying for government assistance, unemployment, filing their tax returns so that they were able to get their stimulus checks. We were able to do all those things and more because of this loan,” Scott said.

The organization has modified its business model to offer virtual career fairs and workshops to help people looking for jobs succeed in a society that has yet to return to normal because of COVID-19.

“We exist mainly to help people improve their lives through the power of work and if there was ever a time where we needed help finding work it has been now,” Scott said.

Goodwill is also a second-chance employer and when the staff was furloughed at the start of the pandemic, many people had trouble finding new jobs. It is another reason Scott tells FOX8 the loan is crucial to Goodwill’s mission.