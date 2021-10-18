Young farmers are bringing new technology to Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The number of farms in North Carolina continues to decline year after year.

One reason, the majority of the farmers in our state are past retirement age. Seventy-five percent are older than 65.

But there are newcomers, like the owners of Saura Creek Farm in Stokes County.

The couple, who are in their early 30s, started the farm five years ago.

They are using new technology to grow more produce in smaller spaces. They use trout to fertilize the aquaponic system to grow lettuce that grows faster and lasts longer. As a result, Saura Creek Farm has quickly become a favorite at the Winston-Salem Farmers Market.

Shannon Smith visited the farm to learn why this young couple enjoys using new technology to grow their produce.