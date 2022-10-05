RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Fat Bear Week has begun, and you can help pick the bear that is best prepared for the coming winter.

Fat Bear Week is put on by the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska, the Katmai Conservancy, and explore.org, and officials shared that it got its start in 2014 when Mike Fitz had an idea from seeing two photos.

Officials said some of the largest brown bears “make their home at Brooks River in Katmai National Park, Alaska.

Fat Bear Week is from October 5 through October 11, and voting is open daily from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern.

Your vote will help your favorite bear advance to the next round, and officials want to remind you that this is a single elimination tournament.

To vote, and for more information, click here.