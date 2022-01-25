Winston-Salem ‘Fleet Feet’ owner builds school in Kenya alongside Boston marathon winner

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman is a half a world away this week. She’s not on vacation, though.

Emily Davis, owner of Fleet Feet in Winston-Salem, is helping build a school for children living in extreme poverty in Kenya.

Emily and her husband first traveled to Kenya on mission trips with their church. Eventually, they met Wesley Korir. Now they’ve partnered with him to help create something special.

Korir grew up extremely poor in Kenya, but with the help of a generous donation, Wesley was able to attend school and won a scholarship to run at the University of Louisville in Kentucky.

He then went on to win the 2012 Boston Marathon.

Korir’s now returned to Kenya to help other children follow in his footsteps.

Emily and her husband are using their connections from Fleet Feet to help Korir build a running school in Kenya that will offer students both a free education and running training. Their goal is to help children get scholarships and rise above poverty.

The school is called Transcend Running Academy. You can find out more by visiting Fleet Feet Winston-Salem or by clicking here.