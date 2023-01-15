GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is at it again.

While in a parking garage at an unnamed airport, one of the crew driving a truck scratched a car while leaving a parking spot. When they looked online at what the cost might be to have it fixed, they found out it might be around $3,000.

The scratch was very minor, but in MrBeast fashion, his plan was to leave a ridiculous amount of cash.

He and his friends went to a nearby Walmart to get chairs and other items and were determined to camp out by the person’s car until they came back so MrBeast and company could give him the money needed to fix the car.

The owner of the car finally returned a few hours later, and MrBeast and his friends explained what happened to the car and that they were willing to give him the money to fix it.

When he went to give him the money, instead of the agreed amount of around $500, MrBeast handed him $9,000. The owner of the car felt like he didn’t deserve it, but they insisted and he took it anyways.

They are still wondering what he did with that money …

In the same video, MrBeast went to buy extremely expensive things such as a Lamborghini as a “homeless man.”

In the beginning, he states he “gave all his money away and now he’s homeless.” He walks into the car dealership, asks how much the car costs and “what does it feel like to sleep in it or live in it?” continuing to pretend he doesn’t know anything about the car but then proceeds to buy it.

He walks into the store “Brooks Brothers” and tells them he needs a pair of pants that don’t have holes in them. When an employee tells him the pants he is looking at are $168, he asks if there are any that are more expensive, and asks for a watch as well.

Once given a total of over $900, he tells the employee “it’ll be nice to have clothes without holes in them, as he had just spent money on a luxury car and almost $1,000 at a clothing store.

His last stop is the Louis Vuitton store. He calmly asks how much an item is without hardly knowing what it is. Once he is told it’s $650, he just says casually, “I’ll buy it.” He then realizes it’s just a scarf, which he refers to as a “towel” that he needs because he’s a little dirty from being homeless.

