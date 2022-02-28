Video shows firefighters rescue soaked dog from bottom of well

Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARDINIA, Italy — Italy’s firefighting and rescue service, the Vigili del Fuoco, posted footage on February 24 showing the remarkable rescue of a dog that had fallen down a well in the commune of Dolianova on the island of Sardinia.

Teams from Cagliari fire department worked to rescue the animal, with one rescuer being lowered into the well.

The rescuer carried the lucky animal to safety, where it was returned, unharmed, to “the arms of his master,” according to a post on the Vigili del Fuoco website.
Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter