Video shows firefighters rescue soaked dog from bottom of well

SARDINIA, Italy — Italy’s firefighting and rescue service, the Vigili del Fuoco, posted footage on February 24 showing the remarkable rescue of a dog that had fallen down a well in the commune of Dolianova on the island of Sardinia.

Teams from Cagliari fire department worked to rescue the animal, with one rescuer being lowered into the well.

The rescuer carried the lucky animal to safety, where it was returned, unharmed, to “the arms of his master,” according to a post on the Vigili del Fuoco website.

Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful