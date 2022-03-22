GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A supermarket brand that started in Greensboro has been named the country’s best.

Again!

That’s right, The Fresh Market has been voted as the best supermarket in the country by USA Today for the second straight year.

The Fresh Market, which has two locations in Greensboro and one in Winston-Salem, as well as nearly 200 other locations across the eastern part of the United States, maintains a corporate office in Greensboro.

“The original Fresh Market was inspired by the food markets of Europe – a place where shoppers could have a more intimate and personalized experience than the warehouse-style supermarkets of the time. The Fresh Market now operates 159 locations in 22 states with a focus on fresh produce and private label ingredients.”

Currently, The Fresh Market is working to raise money to donate fresh meals to Ukraine, and had successfully raised over $40,000 in just two days of their campaign.